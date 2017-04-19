Rah Ali: What To Know About Remy Ma’s Former Friend Who’s Siding With Nicki Minaj

Courtesy of Instagram

The Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj feud is heating up with Remy’s former bestie Rah Ali entering the ring on Nicki’s side! Starring in the music video for Nicki’s Remy diss track, ‘No Frauds’? That’s major! Here’s the deets on her Remy relationship, friendship with Nicki, and more!

1. Her friendship with Remy Ma ended on Love & Hip Hop

Rah Ali, 33, and Remy Ma were both on season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, and as she explained in an open letter to fans, their relationship greatly deteriorated during that time. If you recall that season, the women feuded bitterly, and it did lasting damage. “I want people to know what they watched unfold was in no way staged or scripted and that I truly felt betrayed by Remy at that time…The inseparable bond that once was ended a long time ago.” she wrote in the letter posted by Baller Alert.

2. She swears she’s not feuding with Remy

They’re not friends anymore, but Rah and Remy are cool. Rah says that they “remain cordial with one another and keep in contact,” but they’re not longer ride or die best friends. “People haven’t seen a recent photo of Remy and I since 2015 yet they still identify us as best friends,” she wrote.

3. She’s been friends with Nicki Minaj for a long time

Rah wants people to know that she’s not collaborating with Nicki Minaj on songs like “No Frauds” out of spite for Remy, or in any kind of matter of ill will. She and Nicki are friends, and have been for quite some time. It’s apparently just a coincidence that he’s in the music video for Nicki’s Remy diss track. Oops!

4. She has a shoe empire

Rah first introduced herself on Love & Hip Hop: New York as a “shoe consultant to the stars”, and while that sounds odd, it’s totally fitting. She started a high-end shoe boutique company when she was just 23, and counts celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys as clients. She also has her own shoe line, Encore.

5. She has a criminal background

Rah was convicted of attempted larceny in 2005 for not paying a hotel bill. She was sentenced to probation. She also faced charges, which were dropped, for allegedly slashing a bouncer’s face with a razor blade during a nightclub fight in 2011.

HollywoodLifers, are you Team Nicki or Team Remy? Let us know!

