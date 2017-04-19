Laci Peterson: 5 Things To Know On Her Murder, Disappearance & Convicted Husband

Courtesy of Modesto Police Department

The truth behind Laci Peterson’s death and disappearance is coming to TV. Husband Scott, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, will be the subject of a ‘Dateline’ special on Apr. 21. Here’s 5 things to know about the convicted killer’s victim.

1. Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve.

Laci Peterson was reported missing on December 24, 2002. Husband Scott Peterson, 44, came home that day from a fishing trip to discover her keys and wallet were in the kitchen and her car was in the driveway — but there was no sign of Laci. He called all her friends to ask if they had seen her, and then Laci’s parents called the cops around 6PM.

There was, and is, a story never completely told… #Dateline Friday 9/8c pic.twitter.com/YPAVDBWY35 — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) April 19, 2017

2. Her body wasn’t found until a year later.

On the day she went missing, police, friends, and family members organized a search party. Helicopters, search dogs, rescue units, and horseback teams looked high and low for Laci’s body but never found her. Then, on April 13, 2003, her chopped up torso was discovered in the San Francisco Bay.

3. She was pregnant at the time.

Laci was 8-months pregnant when she disappeared. She and Scott already had the name Connor picked out for their unborn baby boy. The day after finding Laci’s body in the San Francisco Bay, they discovered a late-term male fetus in the same area.

4. ‘Dateline’ will revisit the highly-publicized murder.

The Laci Peterson Story: A Dateline Investigation airs on April 21 at 9PM ET. The 2-hour special is made up of new interviews, interrogations, and detective work from Modesto, California specialists who’ve been analyzing this case for over a decade.

5. You can check out the trailer right now!

In the chilling clip, true crime fanatics meet Scott’s two prosecutors who share their own perspectives on why they think he murdered his wife and unborn baby. Birgit Fladager believes Scott “didn’t want to be married anymore and he didn’t want to have a child. He wanted a different life.”

HollywoodLifers, are you interested in watching the Dateline episode on Laci Peterson?