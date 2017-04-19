Hunter Plake: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer On ‘The Voice’

REX/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani’s team is a force to be reckoned with on this season of ‘The Voice,’ and her artist, Hunter Plake, definitely has what it takes to win. Get to know the Top 12 finalists here.

1. He’s never sang professionally before

Hunter Plake grew up singing in his local church after being influenced by his father, who was in a Christian rock band. In fact, before he stepped onstage for his Blind Audition for season 12 of The Voice, Hunter had never sung outside of his church.

2. He’s married

Hunter and his wife, Bethany, got married in June 2016.

3. He’s homeless (technically)

Hunter and Bethany were only living in their new home for about a month when it was completely destroyed by the Louisiana floods of August 2016. They lost their house and their car, and had to move back in with his parents, who have been helping support them ever since.

4. He was almost eliminated long before the Top 12

Even though Hunter is a frontrunner now that he’s in the Top 12, he almost went home back in the Battle Round! Hunter was originally on Alicia Keys’ team, but she eliminated him in favor of Jack Cassidy after an intense Battle. Luckily, Gwen swooped in and pressed her button for the Steal — her team is clearly where he belongs, right?!

5. He’s set a ‘Voice’ iTunes record

Gwen revealed during the Live Playoffs that Hunter is the only contestant in 12 seasons of The Voice to break the Top 30 on iTunes before the show even went live. During the live shows, iTunes downloads count toward votes, but that’s not the case for the Knockouts and Battles — people just loved Hunter enough to want to download his songs, regardless!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hunter could win season 12 of The Voice?

