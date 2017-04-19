Golden State Warriors Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game 2: Watch The NBA Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a huge win over the Portland Trail Blazers. These two squads clash in Game 2 on April 19. Tip off is around 10:30 so don’t miss a second.

The Golden State Warriors took the first step in making their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-109, in their first NBA playoff game. Draymond Green, 27, led the Dubs to victory in that first clash and he’ll look to do it again in Game 2 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, will try to tie things up before the series heads back to Portland so tune in to see what happens.

Draymond stole the spotlight in the first game, ranking up 19 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 blocks during his 37 minutes on the court, per Uproxx. The performance, one of Dray’s best, left his coach near speechless. “He just played a game I think no one else in the league is capable of playing,” Steve Kerr, 51, said. “Who can do everything that he did?”

Outside of LeBron James, 32 — who averaged 26.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 54.8 field goal percentage, per UpRoxx – not many can match that. That’s why the Dubs are so dangerous. If Steph Curry, 29 isn’t raining down the threes, there’s Draymond Green, Klay Thompson 27, Andre Iguodala, 33, and so many others capable of winning the game.

Portland will need all their players to stand a chance against Golden State. C.J. McCollum, 25, and Damian Lillard, 26, were offensive titans, putting up a combined 75 points in the first game. Unfortunately, they won’t be with Jusuf Nurvkic. The 22-year-old player missed Game 1 due to a lower leg fracture and he won’t be back for Game 2, per NBC Sports. It’s quite unlikely they’ll get him back for this series. Well, if the Warriors remain as golden as they have been, it doesn’t look like the Trail Blazers will last, either.

Do you think the Warriors will make it to their third consecutive NBA Finals, HollywoodLifers?

