OKC Thunder Vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream — Watch Game 2 Of The NBA Playoffs

Game on! Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to even-up the series against James Harden and the Houston Rockets in the Toyota Center on Apr. 19th at 8pm EST. Catch game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs live from Texas online here!

Round one of the NBA playoffs continue as the Houston Rockets look to make it 2-0 against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game 2 in the best of seven series. Competing for the league MVP trophy and for the win in this game, are Russell Westbrook, 28, and James Harden, 27. The Thunder were carried to the playoffs by Russell who was averaging a triple double all season long. James also lead his team in almost every category and could easily beat out Russell for the coveted MVP honor.

Offense may win ball games but defense wins championships and the Rockets were pretty much lights out during game 1 of this series. Houston’s suffocating D held the Thunder to only 87 total points, with only 22 coming from Russell, well below his season average 31. The Rockets took game one 118-87 and look impossible to beat at home.

Games 3 and 4 of this series will be in Oklahoma and then, if needed, games 5 and 7 will be in Houston again. James made his case for MVP with a huge game one in this series dropping 37 in only 34 minutes on the floor. James rounded out his numbers in game one with 7 boards and 9 assists. Can James do it again? Watch the live stream of this game 2 here and find out.

HollywoodLifers, who will dominate in this epic game 2? Do you think James will have another huge game or can Russell bounce back with another triple dub? Let us know who you got in this big game!

