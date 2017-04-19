Monaco Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

In the balance. Borussia Dortmund trail Monaco by 3-2 in this interesting Champions League tie. The deciding game takes place in France on April 19 at 2.45 PM ET. Don’t miss any of the action!

Monaco pulled off a shock when they defeated Borussia Dortmund in the first leg in Germany. And now they are the favorites to go through to the semi-final of this year’s competition. The French side have plenty of attacking flair, so, this game should be a cracker.

Monaco deposed of Manchester City in the last round and now they have set their sites on the team from Germany. The lead by 3-2 from the first leg but they will know that their opponents are still very dangerous on the break and have a lot of good players in their side.

Attacker Kylian Mbappe, 21, is their main threat and if he is on form then Dortmund will be out of the competition. He has pace and skill plus an eye for goal making the young player a target for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Although Monaco score a lot of goals they also let in a few at the back, so, this will give the German team some cause for hope in this game. If they can keep this game tight then they have a chance to still go through to the next round.

They will be looking for Christian Pulisic, 25, to try and turn this tie around as he has a ton of ability and can create the chances that they need to try and overcome the deficit. The team will also be inspired to win this game for their defender Marc Bartra, 24, who was hospitalized after a bomb explosion close to their team bus.

This should be a very exciting and open match with plenty of goals, so, don’t miss any of the action as both of these teams love to attack and are capable of scoring plenty of goals too.

