Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Washington Capitals Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a lead in their NHL playoff series with the Washington Capitals. Is it time for Caps fans to panic? Came 4 kicks off on April 19 at 7:00 PM so don’t miss every pass, check and goal!

This game could even things up for the Washington Capitals – or it could lead them closer to elimination. The eighth-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs have a 2-1 edge over the Stanley Cup favorites, and this has Cap fans worried that their team won’t even get past the first round. Game 4 takes place at the Air Canada Centre, so the Capitals shouldn’t expect a warm reception. However, the action will be red hot when the puck drops so tune in to see what happens.

How did the Caps get to this spot? Toronto was expected to be just a cakewalk for the Capitals, but all three games have come down to overtime victories. It was Tyler Bozak’s tip-in winner in Game 3 that shook the natural order of the world to its very core (well, not really.) The Capitals blew a 5-on-3 power play in the second period, allowing the Leafs to rally and push the game into extra time.

“We were on our heels. Not being confident. Not being assertive,” Matt Niskanen, 30, defenseman for the Caps, said after the game, per Yahoo Sports. His fellow player, John Carlson, argued that just because they’ve fallen behind, it’s not time to give up hope.

“I don’t think we’ve fallen into that mindset. We have trust in our abilities. We know what we’re capable of. That’s more of an outside the room-driven narrative,” the defenseman said. The Caps need to have more trust in their ability to win the faceoff, because there’s clearly something going on. Over the last three games, they’ve only won 39.1% of the face-off, down 50.4% in the regular season. If the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup want to prove they deserve that title, they better crank things up. If they don’t, this might be one of the biggest upsets in recent Stanley Cup history.

Do you think Washington has a chance to come back and win the whole thing, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think the Maple Leafs are going to go on an epic run?

