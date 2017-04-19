Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Semifinal Online

Once again, Barcelona’s back is against the wall in the Champions League. Lionel Messi’s squad needs to pull off another miracle when they meet Juventus on April 19 for the second leg of the quarterfinal. Don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET!

Second verse, same as the first. After snatching victory out of the jaws of defeat by pulling off a historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, the boys from Barcelona need to do it again. After getting routed by Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal, Luis Enrique’s men are facing a humiliating elimination from the prestigious competition.

However, it’s not over, now when Lionel Messi, 29, Gerard Pique, 30, Luis Suarez, 30, and the rest of the Barca squad are still standing. While they have to somehow score 4 goals while keeping the Italians from netting a single point, they’ve pulled off a miracle before. Can they do it again? Sports fans better watch and see.

Luis Enrique has already said that he’s going to step down as Barcelona’s coach following the end of this season, but following another disappointing loss, fans were calling for him to go ASAP. The local media blasted Luis’s decision to start Jeremy Mathieu in the back and to have Javier Mascherano sub in for the suspended Sergio Busquets according to ESPN. However, the coach defended himself, saying that his strategy wasn’t the cause of his loss.

“I am in charge and I am responsible for the bad things which happen to the team,” Luis Enrique said, according to ESPN. “If I didn’t get my ideas across to the players it’s because [I was] incapable. I get angry when I don’t reach my objectives. But in Turin I did not make a single tactical error.” Well, the 0-3 score would argue against that.

It’s quite possible that Barcelona can pull this off. After all, the team is full of talented players (so long as they’re not getting suspended – like Neymar did for clapping back at a ref in La Liga.) So while it seems like they’re out, sleeping on Barca is the last any team should do.

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Barcelona can pull off the miracle?