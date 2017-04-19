Aaron Hernandez Murdered? Lawyer Insists He Wasn’t In ‘Frame Of Mind’ To Commit Suicide

After learning that ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison, his lawyer and family are demanding answers. Jose Baez, Aaron’s attorney, is launching an investigation to find the truth behind what really happened. Did Aaron commit suicide, or was he murdered?

Aaron Hernandez‘s attorney Jose Baez has launched an investigation into the ex-NFL player’s death on behalf of his family, after finding the circumstances of his April 19 suicide suspicious. Baez believes that Aaron did not commit suicide, but could have been murdered in his prison cell.

Baez and Aaron’s legal team don’t think that the ex-Patriots star was in the frame of mind to commit suicide when he hanged himself by his bedsheets in his prison cell. Not only is Baez and his legal team investigating Aaron’s death, but they’re calling on authorities to look into it, too. Read the official statement from Jose Baez regarding Aaron’s death below:

The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death. There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. The Baez Law Firm will participate in its own examination into this tragic event and update the media and public on its findings when they become available.

The shocking claim comes just hours after Aaron was pronounced dead in Boston after his tragic death. Aaron, according to the Department of Corrections, was in a single cell in the general population unit, and hanged himself by attaching his bedsheets to his cell window. He also attempted to block the door to his cell from the inside by jamming it “with various items”, according to the department. He was found and taken to a local hospital, but passed away at 4:07am ET.

Aaron was found not guilty on double homicide charges in his April 14 trial, cleared for the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtardo, 28, outside a club in Boston. Aaron was already serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

