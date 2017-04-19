Tom Brady Bows Out Of Meeting Trump At White House To Celebrate Super Bowl Win

REX/Shutterstock

The New England Patriots will join President Trump at the White House on April 19, but their star quarterback will not be there. While the Super Bowl 51 champions will be celebrating their 2017 win in Washington, Tom Brady will be at home ‘attending to personal family matters.’ Is he ok?

Tom Brady, 39, will not be shaking hands with President Donald Trump, 70, when the Patriots visit the White House today, April 19. The 5-time Super Bowl champ released a lengthy statement, where he revealed that “recent family developments” will keep him from reuniting with his team in Washington.

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today,” Brady writes in an official statement via ESPN. “Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will [be] back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

While Brady has not revealed the details of his “personal family matters,” he has been dealing with his mother, Galynn Brady‘s illness. As of Feb. 2016, his mother had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy to treat a type of cancer for 18 months. Her treatment caused her to miss all of his 2016-2017 games. However, she did make it to Super Bowl 51 to cheer on her son. And, obviously, she was his good luck charm!

In a press conference just before the SB 51, Brady admitted that his mother’s illness had been “tough.” Then, in another press conference after his 5th SB win, Brady addressed his mother’s health again. “She’s been though a lot… way harder than what I went through last night,” he said. “My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times, personally. But she has a lot of support and a lot of love … I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her. And she hadn’t been to a game all year, so what hell of a game for her to be at.” So sweet. We’re hoping that all is well with Galynn.

Some fans were shocked to hear about Brady’s absence from the White House celebration, since he’s had a seemingly friendly relationship with Trump. The President has been a Patriot’s fan, as well as a Brady fan for years. He capitalized on that tidbit multiple times throughout his 2016 campaign trail.

Trump has publicly admitted that he and Brady have been “good friends.” In Oct. 2016, Brady even admitted that he had a friendship with Trump. Then, in Nov. 2016, Trump also revealed that Brady had personally called him to tell that he voted for him. Brady later refused to comment on Trump’s claims.

Tom Brady is a good friend of mine, a great player, a great guy and a total winner! Fantastic comeback win-this is what our country needs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2013

Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, and the team’s owner, Bob Kraft, also have a relationship with Trump. Kraft has dined with the President in the past, and Belichick had communication with Trump around the time of SB 51.

Trump admitted during one of his campaign speeches that Belichick had sent him a hand written note before Election day, where he endorsed him. “You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter… your leadership is amazing,” part of the letter apparently read. Belichick later admitted that his letter was out of “friendship.”

The Patriots and Tom have yet to comment any further on the quarterback’s absence during today’s White House celebration. We truly hope all is well with Brady and his family.

