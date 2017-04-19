Tim Tebow Heartbroken Over His Ex Teammate Aaron Hernandez’ Tragic Death

AP Images

The shocking suicide of imprisoned former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has deeply affected his former teammates. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how his University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is mourning him.

There’s no doubt that Aaron Hernandez was a deeply troubled young man, but before he was a convicted murderer, he was a standout player for the University of Florida Gators before being drafted by the New England Patriots. His quarterback during his short collegiate time was Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, 29, and the deeply religious athlete wishes he could have helped teammate more. “Tim hated seeing the downfall of Aaron because he saw him in better times and he is generally sad that he didn’t connect or do more to help him out before his life went completely out of control,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tim hates that it got to this point with Aaron going to jail and then now killing himself, it really has been upsetting for Tim to deal with,” our insider adds. While they were teammates at the U of F, they also met one time as NFL pro’s, when Tim was the QB for the Denver Broncos when they lost to the New England Patriots in the 2011 playoffs.

Aaron and Tim’s NFL histories were so conflicting, with the former becoming a standout tight end for the Patriots in his rookie year at just age 20, while Tim struggled in the pro’s. He only played for a few seasons primarily as a backup before leaving the sport and turning his attention to seeking a professional career in baseball. Aaron had all the talent in the world and completely threw it away with his violent off the field lifestyle, getting life in prison without parole for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. His suicide at just 27-year-0ld makes everyone wonder what could have been if he had stayed out of trouble and focused on a brilliant NFL career.

