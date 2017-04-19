Was T.I.’s Daughter Dissing Tiny When She Liked Side Piece Bernice Burgos’ Sexy Pic?

Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm… fans gasped after T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah, ‘liked’ a picture on his new side piece, Bernice Burgos’, Instagram account because they felt she was dissing the rapper’s estranged wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris — the woman who helped raise her. So was it a diss? We’ve got the answer!

Thankfully, “Deyjah didn’t [like Bernice Burgos‘ pic] to disrespect Tiny. It had nothing to do with her. Deyjah respects her and wasn’t trying to diss her — this was a message for her dad. It was a sign of respect and it will mean a lot to T.I., especially because people are taking shots at him right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

💀#T.I.'s daughter liked #BerniceBurgos pic 😱 We're gonna leave it alone cause she's a child, but damn😩 Maybe it was by accident 😅##TinyHarris #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Phew! T.I. is already dealing with enough drama during his split from Tiny. The last thing he needs is more family drama. And we think it’s sweet that Deyjah, 14, wanted to show his dad some support amidst his new relationship with Bernice Burgos, 37. There’s nothing better than knowing your family has your back.

“Loyalty is everything to T.I. and Deyjah wanted to show him loud and clear that she’ll always be on his side, no matter what. She’s team T.I., and that means accepting whoever he chooses to have in his life, no questions asked,” our source adds.

Tiny isn’t Deyjah’s mother, but T.I. and Tiny, 41, were together between 2001 and 2017, so she certainly helped raise Deyjah. Obviously, they have a close relationship. Deyjah would never disrespect Tiny. But she wants her dad to know that she supports any decision that he makes in life.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Deyjah wasn’t dissing Tiny? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.