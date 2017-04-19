T.I. Looking To Buy A ‘Bachelor Pad’ To Start ‘Fresh’ Away From Tiny After Split

REX/Shuttesrtock

T.I. is all about making changes in his life right now. Following his painful split from longtime wife and partner Tiny ‘Tameka’ Harris, the rapper’s looking to buy a bachelor pad — he thinks a ‘change of scenery and some sunshine is what he needs to jumpstart his new life.’

“T.I.‘s really trying to start a new life! He wants a fresh start, free of marriage and he’s currently eyeing some bachelor pads in LA. T.I. thinks a change of scenery and some sunshine is what he needs to jumpstart his new life. He’s looking at several pads in the East Hollywood Hills and Sunset Plaza with killer views and a pool. Obviously, he’s going to make parts of it kid friendly to accommodate his children. He’s really hoping that a potential move will help him see clearly now that the rain has gone,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

T.I. split with Tameka “Tiny” Harris earlier this year, 16 years after started their relationship. So for the past decade and a half, all T.I. has known is marriage and being in a serious relationship. Living in a bachelor pad would definitely be a great “change of scenery” for him, and that’s exactly what he’s looking for.

Plus, it might be a good idea for T.I. to get a bachelor pad now that he’s reportedly dating a new woman — Bernice Burgos. He wouldn’t want to have to bring her home to where Tiny is staying. That would be super awkward! Especially considering Tiny said there will be hell to pay if he bring Bernice around their kids.

Females go through makeovers after breakups, so learning that T.I. wants a “fresh start” post-split isn’t that surprising.

