‘The Voice’: Hunter Plake Talks Live Show ‘Breakthrough’ & The Fan Base He Didn’t Expect

Hunter Plake earned America’s vote for team Gwen Stefani on the April 18 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and he dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about why he had such a ‘breakthrough’ performance during the Live Playoffs. Plus, you won’t BELIEVE where the majority of his fans are from!

Before he auditioned for season 12 of The Voice, Hunter Plake had never sung outside of his church before, so coming to the hit NBC show was obviously a majorly different platform. It wasn’t the millions of viewers or performing in a big arena that he had to get used to, though.

“I’d say the biggest transition for this is not really the stage and the atmosphere, it’s singing to celebrities,” Hunter told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after he was voted into the Top 12. “Because at church, Adam Levine wasn’t attending and Gwen Stefani wasn’t hanging out with me backstage. So I’d say that’s the biggest transition — being in front of them.”

Hunter started out the show on Alicia Keys’ team, but was stolen by Gwen during the Battle Round. He’s impressed the coaches consistently, but on April 18, he gave arguably his best performance yet when he sang “Elastic Heart” by Sia…and proved he had the American voters in his corner, too. Hunter says the Live Playoffs were his “breakthrough” in terms of feeling comfortable in front of the famous coaches, too. “I’d say the longer I’m here, the more and more I realize that they’re just people,” he explains. “They’re very successful in their careers, but at the end of the day, they’re just people and they’re very loving and awesome.”

Aside from just being around celebrities and performing on such a big stage, Hunter has also had to get used to having a fan base now that he’s on the show…and he’s learned that his success spans internationally! “I can see where [the fans] are from [on Instagram] and my biggest fan base by far is Istanbul,” he reveals. “For some reason! Like, I love that city. I’ve never been there before but the people there dig my music, so that’s cool. Maybe I’ll be going over there to do some shows. Yeah…Istanbul! I don’t even think they can vote. I think they’re the reason why my music has been charting [on iTunes].” Pretty cool, huh!?

