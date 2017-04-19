T.I. & Tiny Unite After Split To Throw Massive Easter Egg Hunt for Atlanta Kids

REX/Shutterstock

They might not be together anymore, but T.I. and Tiny were happy to show a united front all in the name of Easter. The estranged couple hosted an Easter egg hunt for kids in Atlanta, and we’ve got the scoop

T.I., 36, and his family hosted a charity Easter egg hunt in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, April 16, and yes, his estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, was there. Although MediaTakeOut is reporting that Tiny didn’t show up to the event until after it began, pictures show T.I. shaking hands and meeting fans as the children of ATL got to have fun searching for eggs to find.

Once Tiny showed up, she, T.I. and their children left to have Easter dinner at her grandmother’s house, claims the report. Their family reunion came just days after T.I. confirmed he and Tiny were officially split up, and that he wasn’t dating because it was just a “distraction” from everything else going on in his life.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tiny has been leaning on her longtime friend, Kandi Burruss, during this difficult time. Not only has Kandi stuck but Tiny’s side as rumors of T.I. having a side chick began to swirl, but sources have also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s encouraging Tiny to work on a killer “revenge” body. After all, Kandi just confirmed she’s had her own boob job recently, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if she talked Tiny into getting a little post-T.I. work done, too.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about T.I. and Tiny reuniting for Easter? Do YOU think these two can make things work before officially divorcing?

