Stevie J & Joseline: Why He’s Shocked Ex Mimi Faust Isn’t Supporting Him & New Baby Bonnie

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez are trying to make nice with Mimi Faust, but she’s not having it, as we’ve exclusively learned. Stevie is surprised that Mimi is being so unsupportive of him, Joseline and baby Bonnie Bella — and we can tell you why!

Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, are back together and stronger than ever thanks to the birth of baby Bonnie Bella, but his ex Mimi Faust, 47, is not interested in being cordial. “Mimi is not supportive of Stevie trying to be a father to Bonnie Bella,” a source close to Stevie tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “And he’s shocked.”

“Mimi, who’s a mother herself, knows just how important it is to raise a child and for the baby to have a father figure and that’s exactly what Stevie’s doing,” the insider adds. “He thought Mimi would be congratulating him and helping him celebrate his new baby and the joys of fatherhood.” Life is full of disappointments!

Apparently, Joseline has “extended the olive branch” to Mimi, but their “shady history” is making things tricky, the source continues. “Joseline is the one who invited Mimi to come to her video shoot and make peace,” the insider explains.

In the end, Stevie wants everyone to get along and eat a cake made of rainbows and smileys, but it’s not going to be easy. “Stevie really does care for Mimi, and all he wants is for her to be happy for him and the baby…and somehow mend her relationship with Joseline,” the insider reveals. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

