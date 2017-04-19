Courtesy of Instagram

Shawn Mendes finally dropped a new single today, April 20, and it was worth the wait. If you’ve been waiting for new music from Shawn you can actually dance to, you’re in for a treat! LISTEN to the funky new jam ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ right here!

We didn’t think anything could beat “Stitches,” but Shawn Mendes, 18, may have finally outdone himself. LISTEN to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” RIGHT HERE!

Shawn’s last few songs “Mercy,” “Stitches” and “Treat You Better,” have been passionate and emotional, but this new song is all about the FUN! It still has his signature raw edge, but this time it’s mixed with a catchy guitar riff and more upbeat vocals. We’re totally living for it!

Shawn began teasing the new track on social media on April 17, making fans go wild when he posted a blurry photo of himself holding a guitar. He then revealed the title and release date:

New single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" out Thursday (midnight tomorrow night)! #HoldinMeBack A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Catch Shawn on his Illuminate World Tour:

July 6 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

July 8 — Vancouver, BC @Rogers Arena

July 9 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

July 11 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

July 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

July 14 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

July 15 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 17 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

July 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 26 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 28 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 29 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 31 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 2 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Aug. 3 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 5 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

Aug. 6 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Aug. 16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug. 19 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Aug. 20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

