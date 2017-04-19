Shawn Mendes finally dropped a new single today, April 20, and it was worth the wait. If you’ve been waiting for new music from Shawn you can actually dance to, you’re in for a treat! LISTEN to the funky new jam ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ right here!
We didn’t think anything could beat “Stitches,” but Shawn Mendes, 18, may have finally outdone himself. LISTEN to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” RIGHT HERE!
Shawn’s last few songs “Mercy,” “Stitches” and “Treat You Better,” have been passionate and emotional, but this new song is all about the FUN! It still has his signature raw edge, but this time it’s mixed with a catchy guitar riff and more upbeat vocals. We’re totally living for it!
Shawn began teasing the new track on social media on April 17, making fans go wild when he posted a blurry photo of himself holding a guitar. He then revealed the title and release date:
Catch Shawn on his Illuminate World Tour:
July 6 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
July 8 — Vancouver, BC @Rogers Arena
July 9 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center
July 11 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
July 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
July 14 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
July 15 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 17 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 19 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
July 22 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 26 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 28 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 29 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 31 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 2 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Aug. 3 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 5 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
Aug. 6 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 11 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Aug. 16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 17 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Aug. 19 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Aug. 20 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
