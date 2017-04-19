Serena Williams Pregnant: Star ’20 Weeks’ Along With 1st Child — See 1st Pic Of Baby Bump

Courtesy of Snapchat

OMG! Serena Williams is pregnant, and she TOTALLY surprised fans by dropping her baby bombshell via Snapchat. The tennis star even gave followers a 1st glimpse of her budding bump, & there’s no question the mama-to-be is glowing! We seriously could not be happier for Serena & her fiancé Alex Ohanian.

Taking to Snapchat on Apr. 19, Serena Williams, 35, proudly flaunted her bikini body, but there was a catch — the athlete ALSO revealed she’s 20 weeks pregnant with her first child! How exciting is THAT? We can only imagine how thrilled Serena and her husband-to-be — and Reddit co-founder — Alex Ohanian, 33, must be right now.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

In Serena’s pregnancy announcement pic, the tennis star can be seen rocking a bright yellow one-piece while posing in the mirror. She wrote on the bottom of the pic, “20 weeks.” Upon seeing the snap, fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement, one user writing, “Serena Williams and Beyoncé are pregnant at the same damn time…. 2017 is not f*cking around.” LOL.

Serena announced the exciting news amidst her romantic beach getaway with Alex. In fact, just two days ago, on Apr. 17, the queen of tennis posted a super sweet Instagram of her and her man on the beach. The two were ALL smiles, and now we know why! In the pic, Alex literally swept Serena off her feet, proving that these two are seriously the CUTEST couple!

The duo announced their engagement back in December, after Alex popped the question on a vacation to Rome, which is where the couple first met. “It feels good,” Serena gushed of her engagement at the Australian Open in January 2017. “He’s incredibly — a really nice person. I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.” And now, with a wedding AND a baby on the way, we are overjoyed times two for this sweet pair! Congrats again, Serena and Alex!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked Serena is expecting? Congratulate her and Alex below!

