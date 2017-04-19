‘RHONY’ Cast Reveals Season 9 Secrets & Why It’s Ramona Singer’s Boldest One Yet

courtesy of Bravo!

They’re back! The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ have returned for season 9 and the drama is already at an all time high! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with the cast on April 12 in NYC, and they spilled the tea! See why this season is like ‘Girls Gone Wild’!

The Big Apple is about heat up! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with some of the RHONY at The Attic in NYC, April 12! Yes, that’s right — We chatted with Ramona Singer, 60, Sonja Morgan, 53, LuAnn de Lesseps, 51 and Dorinda Medley, 50! They gave us the scoop on their biggest allies, the most insane rivalries and more from what’s to come in season 9!

Dorinda:

What sets season 9 apart from the rest? — “I think what’s different is that it’s just lighter, and you’re going to fall back in love with us! You’re going to see us more as individuals. We got to get more our own lives out there, which I don’t think we got to do last year; we got sort of mashed in together.”

Who’s your biggest ally this season? — “I would probably say Carole [Radziwill, 53]. It was my husband’s fifth year anniversary of his death [on this season] and it was sort of London 2.0, where we really bonded. It was nice, because we shared something that’s very sad, but very important. We call it the widows club. She loves politics; I love politics. So, it didn’t have to be about the other girls or anything negative.”

Who would you say is going to surprise the viewers the most this season? — “Ramona Singer! We’re going to see a different side to her… a little more feisty!”

Can you sum up the season in a few words? — “Looney… girls gone wild!”

What rivalries are we going to see this season? — “Well, I didn’t have a great season with Sonja. I never expected that, because Sonja and I should have everything in common. So, it was definitely surprising.” [In case you didn’t see the preview of Dorinda and Sonja’s epic fight, check out the clip, below.]

Ramona:

Why did Dorinda say that you’re going to surprise the viewers the most this season? — “She may be referring to the time [this season] that I went up against Bethenny [Frankel, 46]. I went up against her hard. She hurt me and I hurt her back harder this season. Not to say that it was right, because two wrongs don’t make a right, but, I did. I said hurtful things and our relationship suffered tremendously from it. I’ve never had that happen with a girlfriend before, and I found it quite torturous, personally.”

What’re your thoughts on LuAnn’s wedding? — “No one was invited. She said, ‘I don’t want any drama.’ Well, I said, ‘We didn’t create the drama. Tom did! What did we do? Like really, LuAnn?’ The bottom line is, she’s happy. I’m happy she’s happy.”

How would you describe this season? — “It’s like going to hell and back. We have these horrific fights and then we get over it fast. It’s exciting and electric!”

Sonja:

Who is your biggest ally this season — “Tinsley [Mortimer, 41] and I are like sisters!”

What are we going to see this season with you? — “You’ll see me and LuAnn trying to patch things up, and if she’s receptive or not. And, Ramona never sticks up for me! Then, Dorinda — She called me a b–ch!” [You can watch that moment, above]

LuAnn:

How was the wedding? — “The wedding was gorgeous. I only wanted Dorinda there. She introduced Tom [D’Agostino] and I, and she was my bridesmaid. We had 250 people there. It was perfect! I had Cynthia Bailey [49] there, from the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Marysol Patton [50, Real Housewives of Miami], Kelly Bensimon [46, former Real Housewives of NYC]. I had some housewives, but I didn’t want anything to get in the way of my wedding.”

Do you like the new housewife, Tinsley? — “She’s the best. She’s a nice girl! She’s reinventing herself, and that’s not always as easy in New York, and what a crowd to do it with!”

The Real Housewives Of New York City airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9/8 c! Don’t forget to check out our weekly recaps, right here!

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you want to see happen this season?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.