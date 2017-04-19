Rasheeda Reveals Postpartum Ruined Her Marriage: Kirk Frost Became ‘Collateral Damage’

Courtesy of Instagram

Opening up about her intense battle with postpartum depression over 3 years ago, Rasheeda bravely revealed that it was not only a dark time for herself, but also for her & Kirk Frost’s marriage! The rapper even admitted Kirk had no idea how to handle her illness, which left him ‘alone’ & ‘confused.’ SO sad!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, wants women suffering from postpartum depression to know that they’re not alone in their struggle. Revealing her own harrowing battle with PPD in a blog she wrote for People magazine, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star detailed the months that followed the birth of her and husband Kirk Frost‘s second son, Karter Frost, 3 1/2. And she shamelessly admitted her and Kirk’s marriage MAJORLY suffered during that difficult time. Could that have been a factor in Kirk’s alleged cheating — and now their alleged impending divorce?

“I began to realize that something wasn’t exactly normal with me. I wasn’t that fierce, strong, happy Rasheeda that I used to be. My mind was cloudy. I was tired. I felt down and lost, and would cry all the time,” Rasheeda wrote, explaining how she felt after coming home from the hospital after giving birth to Karter. “It came to a point that I would retreat away from my family and avoid my friends.”

While trying her best to “cope” and to be a good mom and wife, Rasheeda admitted she didn’t look or feel her best. At this point, she was over 200 pounds and she didn’t have much motivation to get out of bed. “There were days I would tell Kirk, ‘Listen, you need to take care of Karter,’ and I would just lie around. I was in such a weird space and he didn’t understand what was going on with me,” she said.

And because of that, her husband — and their marriage — suffered in a big way. “My husband became collateral damage,” Rasheeda revealed. “He was left confused and feeling alone. He could not figure out what happened to his wife. In 20 years, he had never witnessed me in distress, and I had never been in such turmoil.”

As a result, the reality star said there was “a significant reduction in the quality and frequency of couple time.” Rasheeda even fell into “complete social isolation.” “My husband did not know how to handle what I was going through, and I did not understand what was happening with me enough to tell him what I needed or even know what I needed,” she explained in her post.

Eventually, Rasheeda sought help from a doctor, and soon found herself on the road to recovery. She said it was hugely helpful even just to have a diagnosis. “Finding out that I had postpartum depression and understanding what that meant became more freeing than I realized,” the businesswoman said. “I learned what was going on with me and knew remaining isolated would only make matters worse for me mentally, so I began to communicate with my family and close friends.”

It was then that Kirk stepped up even more. “Not only did [Kirk and my mom] take care of baby Karter, they allowed me to get the rest I needed through the night,” Rasheeda said. “I was able to create the routine I needed to balance life so I could do everything I desired, to feel like the Rasheeda I recognized.”

Even still though, Rasheeda and Kirk have reportedly split after he got caught up in cheating allegations. Just last week, Rasheeda was even photographed without her wedding ring on! Maybe those challenging times during her PPD battle proved to have some sort of greater strain on their marriage than they originally thought at the time!

