Prince William: The Devastating Moment When He Learned Princess Diana Had Died

It’s been almost 20 years since Princess Diana’s tragic death, but her son Prince William can still remember the haunting moment when he learned that his mother was gone forever. Now he’s reliving that horrific day all over again for a new documentary.

Prince William, 34, is opening up about one of the most devastating moments of his entire life — the sudden death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997. “The shock is the biggest thing,” the father of two says in a new BBC documentary Mind Over Marathon, which will air in the U.K. on April 20. “I still feel, 20 years later about my mother, I still have shock within me . . . People say shock can’t last that long, but it does. You never get over it. It’s such an unbelievably big moment in your life that it never leaves you, you just learn to deal with it.”

In the film — which follows the story of 10 different London Marathon runners who struggle with mental health issues — William discusses the horrible tragedy that rocked not just the Royal Family, but the entire world.

“You try and understand your emotions a lot more than probably someone who’s just lived life without issues, and that’s quite critical,” William told host Nick Knowles. “It’s explaining to them what those emotions mean, why they feel like they do. Once you start rationalizing a little bit and you understand, ‘Okay, so I’m a little angry or a little down or a little upset about something,’ then you can kind of relativize it and sort of deal with it.”

William explained that because of the loss he’s suffered he is very passionate about mental health and advocates for those who need help through his Heads Together campaign, which he promotes with wife Princess Kate, 35, and brother Prince Harry, 32.

“I have my own reasons for being involved in mental health: What happened to me and my mother when I was younger. It all comes back down to mental health,” William says.

