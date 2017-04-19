‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Kara Royster Talks Yvonne, Interfering With Spoby & More

There’s one person whose life is still on the line after the April 18 ‘Pretty Little Liars’ premiere, and that’s Yvonne. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Kara Royster about her character, coming in between Spoby, Uber A theories, and more!

Spoby is obviously a very huge fandom. What’s it been like throwing a wrench into a huge ship like Yvonne’s done?

It was really amazing for me. As a fan for the show, when I first read for the role, it just said I was reading for “Bob.” They didn’t want to reveal too much. When I got the call that I was going to be reading with Keegan [Allen], I read my email like 3 times. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, “Why am I reading with Keegan? He’s with Spencer… Oh, wait. Oh, no! Oh, no! Oh, no! Oh, no!” To get in between a huge ship like Spoby is pretty insane.

The thing about Yvonne is that she’s so nice. You can’t not like her.

Yeah, I love that. I was able to talk to Marlene a lot about that, and that was a big thing. They wanted to make her likable, and they wanted to make her different from other TV shows. A lot of girls come in and ruin ships and are kind of the mean girl about it. They just wanted make it like real life. Toby was just moving on. It had been a 5-year jump. I love how they made the character nice!

What do you love the most about Toby and Yvonne’s relationship?

I love my little Yoby relationship. I think it’s just different. They’re very grown up. It is five years forward, and we’re just moving at such a fast pace with the engagement and everything. I like how they wrote Yvonne handling Toby’s ex girlfriend coming back into town. She’s been able to stay — so far at least — out of the A situation. I think that’s a nice change to see for Toby. I feel like he was always thrown into the mix with all the madness. He was a little bit in the loop with all the A stuff, so I think it’s interesting for him now to have to hide it from Yvonne.

You’ve said you are huge fan of the show and watched before you were ever on, so which couple did you ship the most before Yoby?

My big ship was definitely Ezria, which people are always surprised about. I think that they’ve just gone through so much, and there’s so much keeping them apart that I want them to make it. I guess with the age and the teacher/student relationship that was keeping them apart, I just want them to be happy!

Do you have a theory on who A.D. is?

I’ve had theories for a very long time. I used to try and do it every season, but I was always wrong. I’ve been trying to guess who this person is for a couple of years now. I could imagine it being someone that everybody knows. I think it’s going to be huge. I don’t have too much information. I have a couple of hints. I think the reveal is going to blow everyone’s mind.

Is there a crazy fan theory that’s really caught your eye?

I saw one that was really interesting from a couple seasons back. It might have been like season 5-ish. One of the fans caught the spelling of one of the texts and led it to Wren because he was British. I thought that theory was really brilliant.

Wren is coming back this season, so you might be on to something…

That’s a great thing about this season is that you will be seeing all of those characters coming back. Not all of them, but many of them here and there. I think that’s so fun for the fans who have been watching from the start. All of those intricate people who have come and gone will be coming around to have their last day.

Do you think Yvonne could make it at the end?

You know, I can’t say too much about that considering the life and death situation on our hands. But I can say that it was an important, new relationship. It’s been nice seeing these characters go through such a huge change. Everyone was with somebody else when the show jumped 5 years forward. I think it’s definitely an important ship, and I think the fans will see how that relationship takes effect throughout the season. It definitely plays a part.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Yvonne is going to make it? Let us know!