First Tilikum, now Szenja. SeaWorld is coming under fire AGAIN following the unexpected death of an adorable polar bear, who PETA believes suffered from a broken heart at the waterpark. Needless to say the internet is seriously pissed off.

What is going on at SeaWorld? Both waterparks, located in Orlando and San Diego, have been slammed in the media this year for allegedly not taking proper care of their animals. Their latest scandal stars a 21-year old polar bear name Szenja, who unexpectedly died on April 18 in San Diego. Because she was born in captivity and lived her whole life that way, PETA firmly believes “she died of a broken heart.” Animal lovers all around the world are rightfully pissed at the waterpark, and are flocking to Twitter to voice their rage!

RIP Szenja.. hate to see such a beautiful animal die of a broken heart & spirit #setthemfree #RIPSzenja 💔😓💛 — JAKKi (@jacqbrin) April 19, 2017

SeaWorld just recently moved polar bear Snowflake to a zoo for breeding which forced a life of solitary confinement on Szenja who died today — John Hargrove (@johnjhargrove) April 19, 2017

szenja the polar bear just died at seaworld after her only companion was shipped off!!! never go there 😿💧🖕🏼🖕🏼 https://t.co/u3GuL8NFAI — Aidan Alexander (@aidan) April 18, 2017

Despite the protests not to move Snowflake SeaWorld did it anyway. Szenja died alone after spending her life w/ Snowflake. Any conscience? — John Hargrove (@johnjhargrove) April 19, 2017

SeaWorld was warned not to separate lifetime companions Szenja & Snowflake. Many of you signed this petition: https://t.co/NpJCtWS1OV https://t.co/KWv5F2G0x8 — Quad Finn (@Quad_Finn) April 18, 2017

More specifically, people are so upset because the caregivers at SeaWorld were warned NOT to separate Szenja from her companion, Snowflake, but they did it anyway. Many humanitarians even signed a petition to prevent the waterpark from doing so, but apparently it didn’t make any difference. “After losing her companion of 20 years when SeaWorld shipped Snowflake to the Pittsburgh Zoo in order to breed more miserable polar bears, Szenja did what anyone would do when they lose all hope, she gave up,” said PETA’s vice president, Tracy Remain, in a statement.

If this story sounds awfully familiar to you, you’re probably thinking of Tilikum, the killer whale who died at SeaWorld earlier this year and sparked the shocking CNN documentary, Blackfish. Tilikum was involved in the death of three people, two trainers and one man who jumped inside the whale’s tank after normal park hours. Many believed it was the whale’s lack of care that lead to such aggressive behavior. At this point SeaWorld might have to take one long look in the mirror and reevaluate things.

