Patriots Celebrate SB 51 Win At White House: Watch The Team’s Ceremony With Trump

The New England Patriots take on the White House! The team will celebrate their Super Bowl 51 win during an exciting ceremony hosted by President Trump, April 19. You can watch the full event, right here!

The New England Patriots will party with President Donald Trump, 70, at the White House on April 19! The Super Bowl 51 celebrations will begin at 1:30 PM ET, followed by a press event at 2:30 PM ET. WATCH THE PATRIOTS AT THE WHITE HOUSE, HERE!

Each year after the Super Bowl, it is customary for the winning team to visit the White House. However, it’s not required that all teammates must attend. And, there will be seven Patriots players absent during today’s celebrations. Chris Long, 32, [who has since left the team], Devin McCourty, 29, Martellus Bennett, 30, Alan Branch, 32, LeGarrette Blount, 30, and Dont’a Hightower, 27, will not be in Washington for the celebration. Tom Brady, 39, joined the pack when he announced on April 19 that he would have to skip the team’s White House visit due to “personal family matters.”

Many Patriots players have expressed their disdain about Trump in public interviews. “I just don’t feel welcome in that house,” Blount said in a radio interview with Rich Eisen, 47, in Feb. 2017. McCourty revealed similar reasons for backing out of the White House visit. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” he told Time Magazine that same month. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

The team’s visit also comes on the same day that former Patriot, Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in prison. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

The Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017 when they pulled a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

