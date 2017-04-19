Paramore Surprises Fans With New Music For 1st Time In 4 Years: Watch ‘Hard Times’

Paramore is BACK, people, and it was worth the wait. The band dropped their first new music in four years today, April 19, along with a video and album release date. WATCH ‘Hard Times’ right here!

Paramore, has released the first single from their upcoming fifth album After Laughter, which is due May 12. Right around the corner! We’ve missed these guys, to say the least. Watch “Hard Times” above!

Lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York (who co-produced the track with Justin Meldal-Johnsen) and drummer Zac Farro are at the top of their pop-punk game with “Hard Times,” and we’re digging the subtle St. Lucia/’80s new wave vibes on the track, too. The official video racked up hundreds of thousands of views in a matter of minutes, proving that fans are beyond ready for, and loving, the new material. Take a look at an excerpt of the lyrics:

All that I want

Is to wake up fine

Tell me that I’m alright

That I ain’t gonna die

All that I want

Is a hole in the ground

You can tell me when it’s alright

For me to come out

Paramore has announced a bunch of international summer tour dates, but their autumn is looking suspiciously quiet, which has us crossing our fingers for a full North American tour. They’ve already been confirmed for Riot Fest in September:

Here’s the tracklist for After Laughter:

1. Hard Times

2. Rose-Colored Boy

3. Told You So

4. Forgiveness

5. Fake Happy

6. 26

7. Pool

8. Grudges

9. Caught In The Middle

10. Idle Worship

11. No Friend

12. Tell Me How

