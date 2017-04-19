Nina Dobrev Encourages Girls To Go Makeup Free On Social Media: You Are Beautiful

Courtesy of People

Nina Dobrev is posing without makeup for ‘People’ magazine’s Most Beautiful issue and she looks absolutely amazing! See how she is inspiring young girls to show off their true beauty below!

Nina Dobrev, 28, appears without a stitch of makeup in People‘s World’s Most Beautiful issue, which came out on April 19.

“At the end of the day, you are what makes you beautiful. Your personality, your aura and who you naturally are,” she told the mag.

She admits that when she isn’t on camera, she loved being more low-maintenance.

“I absolutely feel comfortable going out in public and being on social media without makeup. It’s real. When I have a lot of make-up on, that’s usually work. At home, I just let it breathe.”

It was a long time coming before she felt comfortable in her own skin, though. Just like most girls, she was self-conscious growing up.

“I don’t think I was always comfortable with myself. But as I get older, I start to care less. I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin now.” She adds, “Less is more. The older I get, the less fussy I am.”

On her new, short hair, she says: “I have curly hair, so air-drying is easy. I put the front in a roller while it dries for volume.”

Nina also draws inspirations from other beauty icons: “Audrey Hepburn has this quote that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that to be very true. Your smile is your best accessory, and I try to wear it every day if I can.”

