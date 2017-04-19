Nicki Minaj Poaches Remy Ma’s Former Ride-Or-Die Rah Ali For ‘No Frauds’ Video

Nicki Minaj is ruthless, and we love her for it! She surprised fans by dropping the music video for ‘No Frauds’ on April 19, and not only does she stare right at the camera while delivering her scathing verses against Remy Ma, but Rah Ali also makes an appearance. OMFG!

Nicki Minaj‘s “No Frauds” video is everything we dreamed! WATCH her, Drake and Lil Wayne sit on thrones, get down at the club and more in the slick visual above. Oh, and did you catch that appearance by Rah Ali, also known as Remy Ma‘s former BFF? WE’RE SHOOKETH!

Nicki gave fans a 5-minute warning on social media that she’d be releasing the video, and of course we paused everything to check it out. Nothing could have prepared us for this, though!

Fans instantly went wild over the vid. “The fact that Rah is IN THE VIDEO!” one fan commented. “Nicki u a savage!!” another agreed. Nicki 1, Remy 0.

As we all know, the track is Nicki’s response to Remy Ma, who thought it was a great idea to take on the “Anaconda” rapper. With lyrics like “You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped/Heard your p*ssy on ‘Yuck,’ I guess you needed a Pap,” the song contributes to an overall masterful takedown of Remy, and Nicki slams her on everything from her plastic surgery to her low record sales. Finally, now that she’s recruited Rah over to her side, it’s clear that Nicki is coming out on top…as we always knew she would.

