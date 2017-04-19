Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier Denies Abuse Claims: ‘She’d Never Lay A Hand On Me’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so amazing. Amber Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier is totally stepping up for her to shut down accusations that she abused him. Matt says the rumors about the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star are ‘vicious and completely false’!

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, 26, has had to deal with accusations that she abused her fiancé Matt Baier, 45, but her man is not ready to take those allegations lying down. “The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false,” Matt told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

The accusations began after a Teen Mom OG blogger posted several graphic pics of Matt’s faces on Twitter leaving fans to wonder what had happened to him. “The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends,” Matt continued.

“I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone’s trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together.” Matt went on to say that he trusts Amber to never hurt him. “Amber would never lay a hand on me, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life in October,” he added.

Amber and Matt will appear in the sixth season of MTV’s hit show before marrying later in the year. Amber has been a regular on the reality TV series since 2009, during which time she has suffered from addiction and been charged in a domestic abuse case that started with a fight she had with her ex, Gary Shirley. Amber served 17 months in prison.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s wonderful that Matt is standing up for Amber? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.