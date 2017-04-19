Malia Obama Creepily Confronted By Marriage Proposal By Stalker At Her Internship

SplashNews

Poor Malia Obama! The Secret Service has detained a man accused of stalking and harassing the former first daughter on multiple occasions, including begging her to marry him at her NYC internship! Who is this suspect, and is she going to finally be safe?

This is so scary! Jair Nilton Cardoso, 30, has been accused of harassing Malia Obama, 18, in both Washington, DC, and in NYC on multiple occasions, and the situation came to a terrifying head while at her internship at the Weinstein Company in Tribeca.

Jair reportedly made it to the fourth floor of the building where she interns on April 10, put a sign in the window, and begged her to marry him. The alleged stalker did this again on the April 11 and 12, according to sources who spoke to NBC, so that he could have access to her father, former president Barack Obama, and get “help for his country.” None of this is okay.

The Secret Service interviewed Jair at his Brooklyn apartment, eventually detaining him and taking him to the NYPD First Precinct on April 19. The NYPD referred him to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn for a mental health evaluation, according to the NY Daily News, and has not pressed charges against him as of the evening of April 19.

Scarily enough, Malia did experience a security scare outside the Weinstein Company offices on April 12, when it appeared that a man across the street was pretending to be blind so he could stare at her. The man was busted by the Secret Service, who protected Malia and ushered her into the building through a side entrance. It’s so awful to think that she went through more terror that day.

The Secret Service declined to comment.

