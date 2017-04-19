Malia Obama Leaning On Friends & Co-Workers After ‘Terrifying’ Stalker Incident

FameFlyNet

Poor Malia Obama is completely shaken following the ‘terrifying’ stalker incident. Thankfully, Weinstein Company intern has many supportive friends and co-workers who’ve been comforting her. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Thank goodness Malia Obama, 18, has such a strong support system! “This is a very scary time for her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This guy tried to get at her in the White House and now he’s found her at work, it’s terrifying. She’s leaning on friends at the Weinstein Company and everyone is being super supportive. Her bosses are all very sympathetic towards her, and they’re willing o accommodate her however she needs — even if that means taking some time away from the office and reading scripts at home.”

This news comes hours after the former First Daughter came face-to-face with her alleged stalker. Jair Nilton Cardoso, 30, was accused of harassing Malia on multiple occasions, both at the White House and at her internship in Manhattan. Jair’s toxic obsession with her came to a traumatic head when he got past her building’s security, made his way to the fourth floor, and begged Malia to marry him by holding up a paper sign through the window. Jair had reportedly disrupted her twice before so that he could have access to Barack Obama to talk about “helping” the country.

The most important thing is that Malia is safe, and everyone is taking extra measures to make sure she stays that way. Not only has security at the Weinstein Company been ramped up, but the Secret Service are starting to crack down on suspicious looking people who walk by the building. The teenager unfortunately suffered ANOTHER shocking incident just a few days ago, when a man pretended to be blind so that he could watch her from across the street. This sort of behavior needs to stop!

