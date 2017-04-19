Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd Want You To ‘Take Off All Your Clothes’ On New Track: Listen

It’s the proper Lana Del Rey/The Weeknd collaboration we’ve been waiting for. Lana has dropped ‘Lust For Life,’ the title track from her upcoming album, and it’s going to be your summer soundtrack. LISTEN here!

Lana Del Rey, 31, and The Weeknd, 27, sound like a dream on “Lust For Life,” which premiered on BBC Radio 1 today, April 19. WATCH the lyric video above!

Is this not one of the most beautiful pieces of music you’ve ever heard?

Check out part of the lyrics:

[Verse 1: Lana Del Rey]

Climb up the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah

In these stolen moments, the world is mine (duwop, duwop)

There’s nobody here, just us together (shuwop, shuwop)

Keepin’ me hot like July forever [Refrain: Lana Del Rey]

‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate

We’re the captains of our own souls

There’s no way for us to come away

‘Cause boy we’re gold, boy we’re gold

And I was like… [Pre-Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes

They say only the good die young

That just ain’t right

‘Cause we’re having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah [Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

In a lust for life, in a lust for life

In a lust for life, in a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

In a lust for life, in a lust for life

In a lust for life, in a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Lana discussed the track with MistaJam after premiering the song. “I really felt like [The Weeknd] just added so much to it — it was the perfect track for him to join me on,” she revealed. “I think the first few things I’m going to put out are gonna have that bigger, richer sound, and then I’m going to dig into the more acoustic part of the record,” the “Video Games” singer added. Love it!

Lana’s album Lust For Life is due verrrry soon, though we haven’t gotten an exact date yet. Can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, do you love “Lust For Life?” Tell us what you think!