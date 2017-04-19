Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hate Being Caught In The Nasty Feud Between Kris & Caitlyn

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Things have gotten tense between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner as we near the release of Cait’s memoir, and their daughters feel like they’re stuck in the middle. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall and Kylie can’t handle all of the ‘bad blood’.

“There’s so much bad blood between Kris and Caitlyn right now and it’s all because of this book,” a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, referencing Cait’s upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life. “Unfortunately the animosity is trickling down to the kids. The older girls have all sided with their mom and that makes Kylie and Kendall feel like they need to be on team Cait. Their sisters have all told them that they don’t have to choose sides but that hasn’t stopped them from feeling like they’re caught in the middle.” Poor girls!

“Kylie and Kendall both worry a lot about their dad,” the insider continued. “They see the way Cait’s getting shut out and it hurts. Kylie’s been spending a lot more time with her dad lately but she always feels like she has to sneak around and hide it from her mom and her sisters. Kendall’s hardly ever around but she’s supporting her dad in other ways. Like saying she feels like she’s more of a Jenner than a Kardashian in her big interview with Harper’s Bazaar. That was a show of support for her dad.” That’s sweet, but sad that Kenny feels like she needed to do it. Hopefully once the book is out they can all move past it and get along again!

