Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite For Her Bday: Back Together? — Adorable Video

Are they, or aren’t they?! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick just threw us for another loop! The tumultuous pair celebrated Kourt’s bday at Disneyland in CA, April 18! Kourt and Scott were all smiles during a sweet boat ride and the video was SO cute! Watch it here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Scott Disick, 33, continued to fuel the rumors that they had reconciled on April 18. The on-again-off-again pair spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth, and they made it a family affair! Their children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — as well as, North West, 3, joined in on the fun with the them! Watch the sweet video, RIGHT HERE! [courtesy of TMZ]

Kourt, Scott and their adorable family were spotted having a blast on a boat ride. We couldn’t help but notice how happy the pair looked on their casual day out together. Kourt was all smiles in a white tank and black sunnies. While Scott opted for a black long-sleeved shirt with his own pair of stylish sunnies. The kids looked adorable, per usual. Reign sported his signature top knot, and North even went with her usual hairstyle — two top buns. Mason and P let their stunning hair down, and their beach waves were actually perfect.

Kourtney and Scott’s Disney date comes after the two jetted off to Hawaii for a family vacation in the beginning of April. The stunning brunette posted a seemingly romantic selfie of she and Scott on April 7, that sparked speculation that they had gotten back together. However, she shut down the romance rumors in her caption, which read: “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.” We saw what she did there — Her caption definitely sent a message that she and Scott were just being great parents together, and nothing more.

Another hint that there was no way Kourt and Scott could have gotten back together occurred on April 5. The reality star was spotted out with her longtime rumored boo, Quincy Brown, 25. She and P. Diddy‘s son hit up Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s for a seemingly romantic dinner.

Not to mention, Kourt really proved that she’s a single gal when she posted a naked photo to Instagram on her actual birthday, April 18. In the sultry photo, Kourt basked in a body of water while she posed seductively. Age is obviously just a number, because she looked stunning! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourt knows she looks good, especially after having three kids. “She is not ashamed of getting older and she wants to show that no one else should feel that way either,” our insider said. You go, girl!

