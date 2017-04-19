Kourtney Kardashian Copies Kylie Jenner In Same Striped Coat 6 Months Later

FameFlynet/Courtesy of Instagram

Sister showdown! There may be 19 years between these sisters, but that doesn’t stop them from sharing a stellar sense of style. Who wore the $895 coat better? VOTE & find out how YOU can recycle your duster coat and make it look just as cool.

The stylish Kardashian/Jenner women definitely have their own individual looks, but they also love to borrow items from their famous family members, mixing and matching trends and even sporting the same exact items, even if they wear them two totally different ways — and that’s exactly what happened with the youngest and the oldest sisters of the fierce, fashionable family, when Kourt borrowed a look right out of Kylie’s closet, topping it off with a seriously similar Hermès purse. Twinning is winning!

Considering duster coats were a major trend last year and are still here to stay, it comes as no surprise to see hot mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, add a sophisticated twist to her high-waisted mom jeans when she stepped out in LA on March 30 rocking the silhouette — but it wasn’t only her street-style that had heads turning, it was the fact that her fashionable moment gave us a serious case of déjà vu!

Kylie Jenner, 19, was actually the first to sport the striped Raquel Allegra duster coat in September 2016 when the trendy teen paired the outerwear with matching trousers and a silk camisole, which she wore tucked into her pants.

Although Kourt’s bodysuit and top-knot seemed casual, the coat was a great way to add a polished look to her outfit and elevate the entire get-up — and you can totally do the same with a duster coat. Kylie, on the other hand, slayed with her dressed up, matching get-up — but who do you think wore it better? Check out their twinning style moment above and be sure to VOTE and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.