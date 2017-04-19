Kim Kardashian Using Kylie Jenner’s Incredible Body Measurements As Motivation

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a Kardashian family showdown! Kim Kardashian has worked hard to look amazing after two kids, and now, she’s getting #fitspo from her little sister Kylie and her insanely curvy and sexy figure.

A source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim Kardashian, 36, is inspired by Kylie Jenner‘s 19-year-old body.

“Kim‘s body inspiration is her little sister Kylie,” the source told us. “She thinks Kylie has the best body in the family right now and she competing with her to take back the crown. Kim wrote down all of Kylie’s measurements and she’s using them as motivation. Her goal is to get a tinier waist than Kylie and she’s about to smash her goal. She feels so sexy again, she’s very proud of her body.”

Kim actually just teamed up with Kylie to release a collaboration within the Kylie Cosmetics family. Her line of Creme Liquid Lipsticks is coming out on Tuesday, April 25. There are four shades — Kimberly, Kim, Kiki, and Kimmie. They are all nude and blush shades.

So it’s not all bad blood — they are definitely working together and pushing each other!

Kim joked on Twitter that she lost 6 pounds on a new, amazing diet called THE FLU on April 19. She got a ton of hate for it, because people can’t take a joke, and ended up deleting the tweet, but she wrote: “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

Kim is going to look amazing at the Met Ball, which takes place in New York on May 1. We can’t wait to see her outfit! We know Kendall Jenner will be at the Ball as well, but no word on whether Kylie will attend.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim Kardashian is inspired by Kylie Jenner?

