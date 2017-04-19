Kendall & Kylie Jenner Embarrassed That Caitlyn Describes Penis Removal Details In New Book

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They’re reportedly ‘humiliated’ after discovering that their dad, Caitlyn, went into great detail in her new book, ‘The Secrets Of My Life,’ describing how her penis was removed in January. To find out why they also ‘feel completely betrayed,’ keep reading!

“Kendall and Kylie [Jenner] are just really embarrassed at this point,” a family insider told Radar of the detail Caitlyn, 67, goes into in her new book about having her penis removed in January. The girls reportedly lost all respect for their father over talk of “The Final Surgery.” Even though the surgery was a longtime coming, Caitlyn’s “kids are absolutely humiliated by her admission!”

“They really think that the stuff about their father’s penis did not need to be in the book. It was just really distasteful to them,” the source added.

“They feel completely betrayed,” an insider also told InTouch.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Caitlyn talks about the controversial topic very openly in her new book, The Secrets Of My Life. “So why even consider [the surgery]? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time,” she said. “I am telling you because I believe in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it. The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

