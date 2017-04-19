SplashNews

What can’t Justin Bieber do at this point? The singer performed his new remix to ‘Despacito’ on April 18, and he crushed the track in Spanish! Justin even surprised the packed crowd at his Puerto Rico concert by bringing Luis Fonsi on stage! You have to see him sing the hit song!

Justin Bieber, 23, can check off singing in Spanish from his bucket list! Just one day after its release, the singer performed “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi, 39, in Puerto Rico on April 18! The performance went down at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, and as you could have guessed, the crowd went nuts! The only person missing was Daddy Yankee, 40, who is also featured on the track.

The Biebs sounded incredible while he performed his first Spanish song and his first hit of 2017. He looked cool and confident in an an all-white outfit and a checkered bomber jacket.

On April 17, Justin shocked his fans when he dropped the remix to “Despacito” with Luis and Daddy Yankee. However, some fans weren’t too surprised because Justin had been dropping hints that he was about to release new music. For about a week, Justin had been posting black and white photos in a recording studio, which hyped up his fans.

The photo below, is from the cover art of “Despacito”. It’s also one of the snaps that the Biebs had teased ahead of the song’s release. Oh Justin, you just know how to win us over!

Right now, Justin is still performing shows all over the globe after the success of his Purpose World Tour. He’s gearing up for his first-ever U.S. stadium tour, which he announced in Dec. 2016. The tour will kick on Aug. 5, 2017 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Some of his highly anticipated stops include shows in Denver, Minneapolis, and East Rutherford. Hopefully Justin has a new album in the works!

