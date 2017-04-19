Julia Roberts Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman 2017

Courtesy of People

Congratulations, Julia Roberts! For the fifth time, the actress was just named the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by ‘People’ magazine.

It’s been a big year for dozens of gorgeous women in Hollywood, but only one has received the title of being People magazine’s Most Beautiful Woman. This year, the honor goes to Julia Roberts, 49, making this her fifth time gracing the cover of his coveted issue.

“I am very flattered,” Julia tells the mag, adding that, even at 49 years old, she thinks her best years are to come. “I think I’m currently peaking,” she jokes. The A-list star’s first time on the cover was in 1991 when she was just 23 years old, and just one year after her breakout movie, Pretty Woman. “People say, ‘Oh, when Pretty Woman came out it must have really changed your life,'” she adds. “And it’s kind of become this joke, but the truth is, I was out of town when Pretty Woman came out. I was in another movie in this tiny little town that was showing Star Wars in its first run.”

Other powerful women who made People’s list this year include Oprah Winfrey, 63, Emma Watson, 27, Viola Davis, 51, Chrissy Metz, 36, Mandy Moore, 33, Carrie Underwood, 34, and Taraji P. Henson, 46.

People has been releasing its Most Beautiful list since 1990, when Michelle Pfeiffer, 58, appeared on the cover. Since then, some of the biggest female celebrities have earned the honor, including Meg Ryan, 55, Cindy Crawford, 51, and Nicole Kidman, 49. Some guys have even made the cut, too, like Mel Gibson, 61, in 1996, Tom Cruise, 54, in 1997 and Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, in 1998.

Last year, the Most Beautiful Woman title went to Jennifer Aniston, 48, who took it home for her second time. “There was this sort of very excited, teenage-y moment,” she admitted. Before that, it was Sandra Bullock, 52, along with Lupita Nyong’o, 34, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, in 2014 and 2013, respectively.

