Joseline Hernandez Expecting Stevie J To Spoil Her Like A ‘Princess’ For Her 30th Birthday

Joseline Hernandez has BIG expectations for her second 30th birthday party. The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star wants Stevie J to spoil her like a ‘princess’ and shower her with all kids of expensive gifts. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE party details!

A woman like Joseline Hernandez, 30, deserves TWO birthday celebrations! Because of her pregnancy, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reality star wasn’t able to party, drink, and turn up like she wanted to. But now that she’s welcomed daughter Bonnie Bella into the world, boyfriend Stevie J, 45, is planning a second 30th birthday party she’ll NEVER forget! “Joseline is milking this second birthday for all it’s worth,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s expecting Stevie to spoil her like the Puerto Rican Princess that she is.”

If there’s one person Joseline takes birthday inspiration from, it’s Kylie Jenner! That lucky girl has been showered with all kinds of expensive gifts, like diamond rings, exotic vacations, a private yet, a Ferrari, a Birkin bag, even a freakin’ PUPPY! Joseline definitely has a few requests up her sleeves after scanning that never-ending list. “She wants jewelry and a new whip,” the source continues. “She already has a Mercedes G-wagon so she wants something sportier, like a Ferrari Spider — the one Kylie has. They cost over 200 grand but Stevie has more than enough money.”

It sounds like the pressure is on for Stevie to deliver. And if he doesn’t, there’s a chance his already wishy-washy romance with Joseline could go down the toilet again. There was a time when the expectant beauty threatened to keep her unborn daughter away from Stevie because of the cheating suspicions, but now they’re back to being madly in love. The reunited couple celebrated Easter together with their daughter and seem to be in a really good place!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Stevie will buy for Joseline on her second birthday?

