‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’: Why These Epic Misfits Make This Marvel’s Best Franchise Ever

REX/Shutterstock

Asking a Marvel fan to pick their favorite superhero movie is like asking a parent to pick their favorite child. But when it comes to the best franchise in the universe the answer for me is simple — ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ Here’s why the films’ quirky cast is what makes the saga totally epic.

When it comes to superheros, in most cases the classic characters always win out. A purest is sure to tell you that Batman, Superman, Captain America, Spider-Man, etc., are by far the best at keeping the world safe from all kinds of crazy evil. But in my opinion, they are just a little too straight-laced. That’s why when Guardians of the Galaxy premiered in 2014 I had a revelation — these were the heroes I’d been looking for.

When we were first introduced to space adventurer Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), quick-shooter Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), tree-like creature Groot (Vin Diesel), the mysterious Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and the constantly pissed-off Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), we were of course led to believe this ragtag team of misfits would never be able to accomplish anything together, but obviously would save the world anyway.

But even though I knew that I was being sold that story right off the bat I didn’t care, because it was truly an amazing setup. It was like the Avengers, except everyone has a criminal record and hates each other and is just looking out for themselves.

The film was by far the most entertaining Marvel movie yet because the guardians definitely were not a group of goody two shoes who wanted to save the world. They were a group of rebellious weirdos with their own agenda who just kinda lucked into saving the universe. And I for one cannot wait to see them do it all over again when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premieres on May 5.

If you can’t wait that long to get another peek at the guardians, you can check out the film’s world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, which will be live-streaming on Marvel’s official Facebook, Twitter, and website, beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on April 19.

