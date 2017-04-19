Drake & Layla Lace: DJ Spade Exposes Her As A Liar Over Pregnancy Claims — Alleged DMs

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Layla Lace is publicly accusing Drake of getting her pregnant, but DJ Spade, the man she claims introduced her to the rapper, is now revealing alleged proof that it’s all a big lie for money. See their alleged message exchange here.

DJ Spade apparently had a back and forth conversation with Layla Lace, in which she admits she’s been scamming the public with her allegations that she’s having Drake’s baby. Now, the DJ has put Layla on blast by sharing their alleged conversation, in which Layla admits, “Publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc.” When Spade tells her people are going to “hate” her once they find out she’s lying, she responds, “I’m still gonna get this money.” Layla re-posted DJ Spade’s Instagram to her own page with the words FAKE written across the top. See the alleged back and forth here:

"😂 the lengths some people will go for a moment…we've seen it all" A post shared by @djspadenyc on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

This drama all started on April 18, when Layla posted alleged messages between her and Drake to Instagram, in which they make plans to meet up at his shows in the UK. In the caption, she added, “So I guess still in this era is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!!”

Since DJ Spade is allegedly the man who introduced Layla to Drake, she’s also slamming him over this situation. “You already f***ed up by bringing a female that you only met in 2 days around ya mans!!!” she wrote on social media. “You looking bad out here!!! Don’t me mad cause you got exposed too!!! When you and ya mans are ready to stop sending me threatening text messages I’m here!!” She also threatened to release these alleged texts if she “has to.” YIKES!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Layla is pregnant with Drake’s baby?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.