Christina El Moussa Demands ‘Flip Or Flop’ Producers Dump To Tarek & Pay Her $1 Million

REX/Shutterstock

There’s only one way Christina El Moussa will shoot another season of ‘Flip Or Flop.’ The real estate queen is reportedly demanding producers to pay her a cool $1 million and CUT ex-husband Tarek from the show entirely. Here’s the latest!

So much for working together! Following reports that the finale season of Flip Or Flop will only feature five episodes, Christina El Moussa, 33, is working on a plan to give the show a major reboot — and it’s going to cost A LOT if producers want to keep it going. The blonde beauty is apparently asking HGTV for a $1 million raise to stay with the network, according to InTouch Weekly. The publication also claims Christina wants ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, to be cut indefinitely — but the list of shocking demands doesn’t stop there!

The reality star is also reportedly ordering for shorter filming hours, transportation to and from set, and her own trailer with a beauty, style, and hair team to make her look her best in the new episodes. HGTV is willing to work with Christina on SOME of those requests, but cutting Tarek might not be so easy. The network actually likes the “friction” that comes with having the ex-lovers work together. If Tarek isn’t on the show anymore, it could lower ratings because the drama is no longer there. Sex and drama ALWAYS sell!

It might have been nice to see Christina’s NEW romance on Flip Or Flop, but unfortunately that didn’t last long. The mother-of-two was dating hockey hottie Nate Thompson for just a few days before they broke up. That’s the second split Christina has been through since separating from Tarek. Remember Gary Anderson? That was an extremely short-lived fling as well. That being said, reports claim nothing vicious or nasty happened between Christina and the NFL star as they’re still “friends.” There’s nothing wrong with being single for awhile!

HollywoodLifers, do you think producers will pay Christina the $1 million? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.