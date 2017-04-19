Chris Brown Flirting With Kendall Jenner Again? ‘Likes’ Sexy ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Video

Courtesy of Instagram

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Chris Brown’s flirtationship is back on! The duo used to tease each other and spark relationship rumors all the time in 2016, but Chris got fans in a frenzy again on April 19 by liking her sexy Instagram video! See for yourself, here.

Chris Brown, 27, clearly hasn’t given up on Kendall Jenner, 21! The hip hop artist smashed the like button on Kenny’s sexy Harper’s Bazaar video on her Instagram on April 19, leading fans to believe that he’s flirting with her again! Check out the evidence:

This definitely isn’t the first time Chris has hit on Kendall. The duo was hanging out a lot in late 2016, with Chris posting pics of Kendall on his Instagram, and the pair flirting back and fourth. A source even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 30, 2016 that “Kendall is still flattered when Chris compliments her. They have a special bond and in another life time they would be boyfriend and girlfriend.”

However, that wasn’t this lifetime at that point. “They love flirting with each other, but that’s where the romance stops,” the source continued. “Kendall doesn’t want to jeopardize their friendship by dating. As far as Chris liking her sexy nipple pic, Kendall secretly loves the attention!”

Of course, that was nearly 5 months ago. The duo had been spending a lot of time together during Paris Fashion Week, and started to get a lot of attention for their rumored romance. Perhaps things have changed between them since then. Maybe Chris thought now was a good time to remind her of all the fun they had together, and try for something more! We’ll definitely have to keep an eye on these two.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Chris is hitting on Kendall by liking her Instagram pic, or is he just being nice? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.