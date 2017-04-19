Liam Payne & Cheryl: 1st Glimpse Of Their Newborn Revealed? — Pics That Have Fans Freaking

Courtesy of Instagram

Liam Payne & GF Cheryl have been super secretive of their baby son since his birth last month. But did one of their close friends slip up and accidentally share not one, but TWO pics of the newborn on social media? See the photos fans are going wild over and tell us, do YOU think this is baby Payne?

Since the birth of their son on Mar. 22, Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, have teased fans with just one glimpse of their infant. But let’s be real, it was just the back of his head and he was all wrapped up in cloth. So obviously fans have been on edge, stalking Liam and Cheryl’s social media accounts in hopes of spotting more snapshots of their bundle of joy. But it looks like more pics of the little guy, whose name has not yet been announced, may have come from an unlikely source — Cheryl’s hair stylist Daya Ruci!

Daya Ruci, Cheryl's hair stylist, posted this on his Instagram story a few days ago! We've reached out to several people for a confirmation on whether or not this is Cheryl and Liam's son 👶🏻💖 A post shared by Liam and Cheryl (@cheriamupdates) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Daya shared a Snapchat of himself holding hands with a baby just last week, and he captioned the sweet image, “Sweetest.” He also shared a boomerang of the child wiggling his hands and feet. While there’s been no confirmation that this IS Liam and Cheryl’s kid, fans definitely have their theories. “Tbh it prob is if they are not showing his face,” one commenter wrote on the fan Instagram account, cheriamupdates, that reposted the “evidence.”

However, another fan was more skeptical, writing, “That’s not their baby. It can’t be. It looks too big to be their baby who was just born.” It looks like that last commenter may be right after all. A representative for Cheryl has confirmed, according to Daily Mail, that the child is NOT theirs. Too bad! Either way, One Directioners are rattled — and we don’t blame them!

Just because Liam has been reluctant to post about his little one though, doesn’t mean he’s been MIA from Instagram. In fact, the singer has been all over social media — presumably promoting his latest project and dropping hints about it to his fans. But of course what WE’RE dying to know more about is his son!

However, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer. “Liam is being careful to protect his new family and has no plans to take his baby out into the world anytime soon,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last month. “He and Cheryl are getting help from close family and will not be releasing the name or pictures of their baby anytime soon.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think this hand belongs to Liam and Cheryl’s baby boy? Do you think the couple will reveal their son to the world soon?

