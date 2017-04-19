Carmelo Anthony Takes Off Wedding Ring Hours After La La Ditched Hers In NYC

FameFlynet

Two can play at this game! Just hours after La La Anthony stepped out without her wedding ring, estranged hubby Carmelo did the same thing. We’ve got the details on how their separation is moving forward.

This split just got super real! Carmelo Anthony is no longer sporting his wedding ring, making a display that his separation from wife La La is serious business. While the 37-year-old actress stepped out without her ring earlier in the day on April 18, she looked really sad and glum. Melo on the other hand was all smiles as he was snapped heading to his bright red SUV in NYC. The 32-year-old didn’t always wear his ring during their marriage, but he still has the tattoo on his finger where the band would be. If he ends up getting that thing zapped off then we’ll know for sure that he’s itching to be a single man again. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF CARMELO WITHOUT HIS WEDDING RING POST-SPLIT.

The New York Knicks star also looked unbothered by allegations that he knocked up an exotic dancer and that she’s six months pregnant with his child. TMZ reported that a woman who works at an NYC gentleman’s club wants him to help kick in medical expenses related to the baby. The site claims that the bombshell allegation wasn’t what caused the couple to finally separate, as their seven-year marriage had been a rocky one.

Neither Carmelo or La La have gone so far as to file for divorce, but if they do end up dissolving their marriage it’s going to cost the hoops star big time. He signed his massive $124 million contract with the Knicks during their marriage and is mid-way through it at the moment. As we previously reported, “If Carmelo is worth an estimated $90 million dollars and most of that was made while they were married, La La could be getting close to $30 million dollars here,” NYC Divorce Attorney Raoul Felder tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Whew! No wonder they’re taking the time to just separate for now and see how things work out, because a divorce is going to cost Melo big time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carmelo and La La will be able to reconcile? Or do you think they’re headed for divorce? Take our poll and vote!

