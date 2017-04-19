Brad Pitt ‘Dating Again’ After Angelina Jolie Split: Does He Have a Serious Girlfriend?

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt’s officially in the dating pool, according to a new report, April 19! The actor is reportedly a fan of ‘double dates’ and his friends are supposedly helping him get back out there! But, how does Angelina Jolie feel? And, who’s the lucky lady? Get the scoop!

Brad Pitt, 53, is single and reportedly ready to mingle! “Brad has been dating a bit,” according to PEOPLE magazine’s latest issue, April 19. But, “It’s not anything serious,” the source says. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend.” Wow!

As for Brad’s new dating style? — Well, he is reportedly all about group settings. “He seems more comfortable double-dating,” the mag reports. “Friends are helping out…. It’s more of a way to get out and be social.” We’re glad to hear that Brad’s apparently moving forward after he and Angelina Jolie‘s, [41] split.

Speaking of Angie, things are reportedly OK between the exes. “Lately things have been amicable,” the source admits. In fact, Angie wants their kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — closer to Brad. And, her first step in Brad’s direction is her most recent purchase.

Angie bought a home near Brad’s LA digs! “Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad [Pitt]’s house,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy LA neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.” Amazing!

Things have definitely gotten better between Brad and Angie since she filed for divorce on Sept. 19, 2016. After a nasty custody battle, Brad and Angie seemed to have found a way to get along, at least for the sake of their children. Brad even reportedly spent some quality time with their six children in the comfort of his home in Loz Feliz, CA, April 18!

While Brad’s allegedly moving on, it also been reported that Angie’s moving on as well! The actress is reportedly getting married to an unidentified British philanthropist and businessman. “Angelina actually began crushing on her new man before she even broke up with Brad,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She met the new guy a while ago while she was still married.” Get the full scoop on her alleged relationship, right here!



