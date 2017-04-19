REX/Shutterstock

It’s over for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, according to a new report. The pair’s different lifestyles have reportedly caught up to them, ending their relationship after a year and a half.

Gwen Stefani, 47, dumped Blake Shelton, 40, Life & Style reports. “[They’ve] been on the fast track to marriage and babies, but all talk of getting married or having a baby has stopped,” an insider tells the mag. “They just live two completely different lifestyles and now it’s humiliating for Gwen to admit the relationship is done.”

The mag claims that the 47-year-old is growing tired of life in Oklahoma, where Blake lives, and has grown disappointed that he isn’t able to give her the baby girl she’s long desired. “She had really banked on Blake giving her the family he always wanted,” the source reveals. Apparently, Gwen hasn’t officially dumped Blake yet because the thought “terrifies” her, but the report says she doesn’t think there’s any way to save the relationship. “She says Blake didn’t do anything wrong,” the insider continues. “The love just faded.”

We’re going to take this April 19 report with a grain of salt, though — after all, the pair seems to be doing totally fine lately. They just celebrated Easter together with her three kids, and there didn’t seem to be any tension between them on the April 17 and 18 live episodes of The Voice. Gwen even uploaded a sweet, behind the scenes selfie of herself with her man after Monday’s episode, and he was featured multiple times on her Snapchat story from the big night.

Blake and Gwen started dating after their respective 2015 divorces. They were both going through devastating heartbreak while working on The Voice together at the time, and have been madly in love ever since. We are so NOT here for these split rumors!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are really broken up? If not, do you think they’ll get married someday?

