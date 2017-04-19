Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Has Struggle To Have Kids Led To A Breakup?

REX/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is reportedly over, and it’s all because they’ve been unable to start a family of their own together, according to a new report. Will not having kids really tear them apart?!

“So much of the beginning of [Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s] relationship was spent getting excited about a baby,” an insider tells Life & Style. “But things didn’t work out the way either of them wanted.” As HollywoodLife.com previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Blake and Gwen wanted to have a daughter together, so Gwen could finally have the little girl she’s always wanted. Now, a year and a half later, they don’t have a child of their own, and the mag claims it’s made a breakup inevitable.

Life & Style’s sources claim that Gwen is getting ready to dump Blake because of their different lifestyles, but she’s afraid to end things because of the backlash she might receive for starting a new romance so quickly after her 2015 split from Gavin Rossdale. “It’s humiliating for Gwen to admit that the relationship is done,” the insider says.

However, despite these new rumors of a split, we’re not convinced the relationship is are over. After all, the singers were just together on Easter (April 16), and they spent the holiday with her three sons and other family/friends. Clearly, things are pretty serious if he’s still spending intimate time with the family like this! Plus, we didn’t notice any weirdness between them on the live episode of The Voice April 17 and 18, either. In fact, Gwen even posted a photo to social media of them snuggling up on set.

The mag says that things aren’t officially over between the two yet, but that Gwen is getting closer and closer to pulling the plug. We have faith, though, that even if this is true, they’ll get through it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are actually dunzo? Do you think they’ll have kids one day?

