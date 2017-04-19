Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: How Janet Jackson Has Inspired Her To Have Another Baby

REX/Shutterstock

Never say never! Gwen Stefani may have thought her pregnancy days were behind her, but she’s considering having one more baby to make Blake Shelton a dad. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s been inspired by late-in-life mom Janet Jackson.

Age is nothing but a number when it comes to having a baby these days. Janet Jackson just proved miracles can happen by giving birth to a healthy son despite being 50-years-old. That has 47-year-old Gwen Stefani inspired to make her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, a first time dad. “Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She isn’t focused on it obsessively, but seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired her to open her mind more to the possibility. It’s made her start to see it as something she and Blake really could make happen,” our insider adds. Gwen is already mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma and her littlest one Apollo, three. She’s made it known big time over the years how it would be a dream come true to have a little girl, so this could be the perfect chance!

The singer reminded us all why she really wants a daughter on The Voice Apr. 18 when commenting on her only female team member Brennley Brown. After the adorable teenage country singer performed “Fly” by Maddie & Tae, Gwen declared, “All I wanted was a little girl I could hang out with and play dress up with and — she’s my only girl and look at her!” Awww. It’s just so wrong that she never had a little mini-me that she could do all sorts of fun girly-girl activities with. We can only imagine how doting a daddy Blake would be to an adorable daughter with Gwen!

