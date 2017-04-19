Bill O’Reilly Officially Fired From Fox News Amid Assault Accusations

Image Courtesy of Fox

Bill O’Reilly, was officially let go by Fox News on April 19, the company confirmed. The host has been in hot water for months following multiple assault accusations made against him, which led to multiple advertisers dropping out.

Fox’s political commentator Bill O’Reilly, 67, has been let go. On April 19, Fox News executives held emergency meetings to make the decision, New York Mag first reported. The network has officially replaced O’Reilly with Tucker Carlson, another controversial talk show host who took over Megyn Kelly’s time slot in Jan.. It is unclear who will take Carlson’s old slot. He will begin on April 24, the day O’Reilly was supposed to return from his Italian vacation. Dana Perino will be hosting the April 19 episode in the mean time.

21st Century Fox released the following statement on Wednesday: “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

The host, who has been handling the show since its premiere in October 1996, insisted that his trip was temporary before the firing. “Last fall, I booked a trip that should be terrific, [but] I’m not going to tell you where it is,” he said on his show on April 11. NYMag claimed that while he was gone, the Murdoch family began discussing whether or not to keep him — sons James and Lachlan Murdoch wanted him out while Rupert Murdoch wanted to stick with him since he was the network’s top rated host, an insider claimed.

“The three are fighting,” a source told the mag, since the ratings of The O’Reilly Factor are still high. Following multiple sexual-harassment accusations, there have been protests outside the Fox News building and dozens of advertisers dropping out from the Fox program. “It’s worse than Glenn Beck,” source told NYMag, referencing the 2011 outburst.

In April 1, an explosive new report came out alleging that five women came forward and accused him of harassment over the past 15 years; they claimed to The New York Times that their lawsuits were covered up by Fox — the payouts reportedly totaled about $13 million. Of course after the intense reports came out, President Donald Trump came to the defense of Bill. “I think he’s a person I know well — he is a good person,” he reportedly said. “I think he shouldn’t have settled; personally I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.”

